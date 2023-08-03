DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A 19-year-old corrections officer was arrested for promoting prison contraband during an ongoing investigation, the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said.

MCSO’s Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Bobby Ray Simmons, 19, of Hartselle, and charged him with third-degree promoting prison contraband. The arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into jail contraband.

Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett stated that they take these actions by corrections officers very seriously.

“We work daily to prevent jail contraband from entering our facility as we maintain the care, custody and control of approximately 750 inmates,” Puckett said. “When discovered, we will not hesitate to investigate and arrest those involved. Sadly, these actions will overshadow the good work and positive contributions that our Corrections Officers make every day. It is a tough job in a hard environment. Thankfully the vast majority of our CO’s come to work and do their best day, after day, after day. For the small minority that choose to bring in contraband, know that you will be caught and prosecuted.”

Simmons is being held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $2,500 bond.