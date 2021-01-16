18-year-old Decatur council member cleared of election complaint

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — The youngest person ever elected to the Decatur City Council has been cleared of a complaint filed by the defeated incumbent.

An attorney with the secretary of state’s office closed a review of a complaint filed against 18-year-old Hunter Pepper by former council member Charles Kirby. Kirby lost to Pepper in the Aug. 25 election.

Kirby claimed Pepper didn’t file required financial reports. But Pepper says he didn’t reach the required threshold of $1,000 in donations and expenditures.

Pepper says Kirby is just mad about getting beaten by an 18-year-old.