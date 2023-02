Courtesy of the Decatur Police Department

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department says an accident involving an 18-wheeler has shut down a portion of Beltline Road near Highway 24.

DPD said the accident has blocked one lane on Beltline Road Northbound.

Drivers are asked to use extreme caution in the area.

DPD said that no more information is available at this time.