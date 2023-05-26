ALABAMA (WHNT) — In what might be the easiest…or hardest vote ever in a dog-eat-dog competition, multiple agencies across North Alabama (and the entire country) are asking for the community’s help.

For the 11th year in a row, Aftermath Services will award a $15,000 grant for one law enforcement agency in the country to use with their K9 Units.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office are two of several agencies in the running for the grant, which will help with the costs associated with creating, running, and maintaining a K9 unit.

Below are the five K9s enlisted with the MCSO:

SRO K9 Deputy Emma

Narcotics Agent Peluche

Patrol K9 Deputy Gator

Patrol K9 Deputy Luna

Corrections K9 Deputy Tango

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has two K9s: Marianna and Jogi.

Marianna (DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Office) Jogi (DeKalb Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Now through June 5, communities nationwide will be able to vote for the agency they feel deserves the grant. Winners will be announced on June 7.

Votes can be cast once a day on Aftermath’s website, on Instagram, or on Facebook.

Since Aftermath launched the K9 Grant in 2012, more than $200,000 in grants have been

awarded to K9 units across the U.S.

Aftermath Services, LLC. provides biohazard remediation and trauma cleaning

services. Since 1996, the company has delivered compassionate and professional services to

families, businesses, and communities after traumatic events.

With around 80 dispatch locations across the country, Aftermath’s assistance is available for various incidents such as homicides, suicides, unattended deaths, personal or industrial accidents, tear gas, and communicable disease outbreaks.