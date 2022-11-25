MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A 15-year-old is missing after walking away from a home in Danville.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), investigators are searching for 15-year-old Christian Wallace. Officials say he was last seen walking along Highway 36 near Danville High School, headed toward Lawrence County.

Wallace is described as being 5’8 and 150 pounds with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a grey shirt, red shorts, and a pair of grey tennis shoes.

If you have information related to Wallace’s whereabouts, contact Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Bill Riley at 256-350-4613, or submit a tip here.