DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — “Nucor Towers & Structures,” which builds transmission towers, is slated to open a $125 million advanced manufacturing facility in Decatur, Governor Kay Ivey announced on Wednesday.

In the release, Gov. Ivey’s office said Nucor, which has a substantial presence in Alabama already, plans to create 200 full-time jobs at the new facility. Those positions would have an average annual compensation of $75,000 and expect to be filled over the next four years.

The new plant will be situated next to the Nucor Steel Decatur sheet steel mill.

“Alabama offers world-class companies like Nucor all the advantages they need to find success, including a skilled workforce, a pro-business environment and a solid support system,”_ said Governor Ivey. “This investment project is a win for Nucor, Decatur and all of Alabama.”

The company’s Alabama establishments span across Birmingham, Tuscaloosa, Fort Payne, Eufaula and now in Decatur, producing steel, tubular products, joists and decking and metal buildings.

According to Gov. Ivey’s announcement, Nucor’s capital investment in Decatur will include land improvements, construction of a new building and manufacturing equipment.

The Decatur plant will be highly automated, using straight-line production and will include advanced hot-dip galvanizing operations, the company said.

Nucor indicated several factors as the driving force for an increased demand for utility infrastructure, including grid hardening, renewable energy projects, building a nationwide network of EV chargers, natural disasters and replacements and population growth.

Ray Long, chairman of the Morgan County Commission, and Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling both expressed their excitement for the job opportunities created by Nucor’s investment.