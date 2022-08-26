DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Four people were arrested after police say more than 1,200 fentanyl-laced pills and other drugs were recovered in Decatur.

According to Decatur Police, officers received complaints about fentanyl pills being sold in the city limits. Officials say La’Darrius Miller, 20, of Decatur was identified as the primary suspect during the investigation.

Police say investigators, along with SWAT and narcotics unit officers, searched a home on Runnymead Avenue SW.

During the search, investigators say they found more than 1,200 fentanyl-laced pills, six pounds of marijuana, two loaded firearms, synthetic cannabinoids, and over $4,000 in cash.

Four people were arrested in connection to the operation:





Natalie Hill (Decatur Police Department)

Rodney Garth (Decatur Police Department)

La’Darrius Miller, 20, of Decatur: Trafficking in cannabis, trafficking in illegal drugs

Trafficking in cannabis, trafficking in illegal drugs Gary Freeman Jr., 23, of Decatur: Trafficking in cannabis, trafficking in illegal drugs

Trafficking in cannabis, trafficking in illegal drugs Natalie Hill, 43, of Decatur: Possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia Rodney Garth, 51, of Decatur: Loitering in a drug house

Both Miller and Freeman were booked into the Morgan County Jail on $10,000 bonds. Hill was booked on a $600 bond, while Garth was held in lieu of a $300 bond.

Decatur Police say the investigation is ongoing and more charges should be expected.