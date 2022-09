SOMERVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – One person was shot in Morgan County Saturday.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed deputies were called to the area of Dunn and Adams Streets in the town of Somerville shortly before 1 p.m.

Deputies found the victim with a minor, non-life-threatening injury and began talking to the alleged shooter.

The Sheriff’s Office also stated this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.