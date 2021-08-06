1 man dead following shooting in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur Police Department released that the victim of the July 13 shooting at the Summer Courtyard Apartment has died.

On July 13, deputies responded to the apartments to a call about a shooting.

When they arrived they found the victim, Rodney Fossett, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Huntsville Hospital where he was receiving treatment.

On August 5, Fossett succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the hospital.

Authorities are investigating and suspects are still being identified. An arrest for capital murder is suspected.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact Detective Tony Vest at (256)-341-4637 or email tvest@decatur-al.gov.

