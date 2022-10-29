MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – – – One person is dead after a single-vehicle wreck in Morgan County Saturday night.

Morgan County Coroner, Jeff Chun, tells News 19 that the victim has been identified as Christopher T. Hill, 53, of Laceys Spring.

Deputies from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office say the wreck happened on HWY 36 East at Sage Road. According to their Facebook page, the vehicle was overturned with entrapment.

Both Eastbound and Westbound traffic lanes on HWY 36 were shut down.

The road has since reopened.