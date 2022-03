LACEY’S SPRING, Ala. (WHNT) — One person was killed in an ATV accident in Morgan County on Sunday.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the crash on Woodland Lake Drive in Lacey’s Spring around 6:30 p.m.

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said the victim, a 60-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The man’s identity has not been released.