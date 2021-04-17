1 killed, 2 injured in Friday morning Morgan County wreck

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A Muscle Shoals woman was killed and two others were injured in a Morgan County wreck Friday morning.

Alabama State Troopers said Christeen Gautney Hooper, 88, was killed when the Ford Taurus she was driving collided with a GMC Sierra on East Upper River Road near Bluff City Road, approximately five miles east of Priceville.

The passenger of the Ford was injured and airlifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Both occupants of the Ford weren’t wearing seatbelts, according to Troopers.

A passenger in the GMC was also injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

The two-car wreck occurred at 11:25 a.m.

