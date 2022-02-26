PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Multiple agencies were called to a deadly wreck overnight Saturday.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were assisting Priceville Police and Alabama State Troopers on I-65 NB near the Priceville exit shortly after 12:15 a.m.

Based on reports from ALGO, I-65 NB was shut down for nearly three hours while law enforcement and Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn were on scene. The road was reopened just before 2:45 a.m.

1 person was killed in the wreck; another was airlifted to the hospital.