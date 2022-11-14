DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Several agencies responded to a single-vehicle accident in Decatur late Saturday evening.

According to Decatur Police Department, officers, Decatur Fire and Rescue and Decatur-Morgan EMS were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident in the area of 8th Street and 21st Street.

A car carrying four teenagers had veered off the road and went down a ditch. It struck a culvert and rolled over, making the car stop.

Two of the passengers were taken to Huntsville Hospital and one was taken to Parkway Medical and later released. The fourth passenger fled the scene before officers arrived.

On Saturday, Nov. 13, one of the passengers died from their injuries at Huntsville Hospital.

An investigation is ongoing, and News 19 will bring you updates as they come.