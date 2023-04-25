Agencies are responding to a multi-vehicle wreck on Highway 36 where one person was killed and two others were injured.

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Agencies are at the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck on Highway 36 where one person was killed and two others were injured.

Hartselle Police officials confirmed one person died of their injuries.

Police said two other people were injured in the incident.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) said the wreck happened in the area of Sims Road on Highway 36 near Hartselle.

Authorities ask that drivers avoid the area if possible as roadways are currently blocked while agencies try to clear the wreck. Hartselle Police said one lane would be opening occasionally to relieve traffic.