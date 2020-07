DECATUR, Ala. - The City of Decatur's new mask ordinance went into effect at 5 p.m. on Monday, meaning facial coverings are no longer a health order, or a recommendation, masks will now be required by law. Morgan County recorded a 21% increase in COVID-19 positive cases just over the last week.

The ordinance requires you to wear a face mask in public spaces, on public transportation and at outdoor venues where social distance can't be maintained.