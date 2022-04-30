DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – A shooting left one dead and 2 injured early Saturday.

Decatur Police said officers responded to a disturbance in the 1000-block of 5th Ave SW around 4:30 a.m.

Officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to Decatur-Morgan Hospital’s Parkway Campus and transferred to Huntsville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Around 4:45 a.m., a second man and a woman arrived at Parkway – both had been shot and were transferred to Huntsville Hospital; they were in stable condition as of 9 a.m. Saturday.

Police said the second man is a person of interest in the shooting and that the incident is isolated; there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information on the shooting should contact Detective Joshua Daniell at (256) 341-4644 or Detective Jasmin Ferizovic at (256) 341-4614.