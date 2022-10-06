DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur woman has been arrested after court documents allege that she intentionally hit another woman with her vehicle.

25-year-old Mi’Asia Shakiea Davis was arrested on Wednesday. She was charged with second-degree assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.

According to court records, officers with the Decatur Police Department went to an area of West Moulton Street on Friday, September 30 to investigate a possible assault.

When they arrived on scene, they found Tremyah Hall suffering from unspecified injuries. After talking with Hall and two witnesses, court documents say she was “struck intentionally” by a vehicle driven by Davis.

Hall was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Court records say the two witnesses had driven to the scene with Hall in her vehicle, and that they were also almost hit when Davis’ vehicle crashed into Hall’s.

Detectives were able to obtain video surveillance from a nearby gas station that captured the entire event on camera, allowing them to positively identify Davis as a suspect, court records show.

Mi’Asia Davis (Morgan Co. Sheriff’s Office)

According to previous court documents, Davis was indicted in 2020 on six counts of identity theft for using debit cards that belonged to two other women. She pleaded guilty to those charges in 2021.

Along with facing charges of second-degree assault and reckless endangerment, her bond for identity theft was revoked.

Davis remains in the custody of the Morgan County Jail without bond.