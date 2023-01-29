HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Hartselle Police Department (HPD) said it arrested four people Thursday in connection with several vandalized cars and homes.

HPD said it arrested Randon Avery Lewis Black Jr, 18, was arrested for first-degree criminal mischief Thursday.

Three juveniles were also arrested and have been charged with throwing or shooting deadly or dangerous missiles into an occupied vehicle, second-degree criminal mischief and second-receiving stolen property.

The department said that patrol officers responded Thursday to a call saying Black and the juveniles were witnessed discharging a firearm from the vehicle they were traveling in. HPD said witnesses stated the Black and the juveniles were also throwing large rocks into the windshields of moving vehicles, parked vehicles and through windows of residential homes.

The department said that officers responded to the area and were able to take the four into custody without incident.

HPD said the four were found in possession of two stolen firearms and several large rocks.

HPD said Black was transported to the Morgan County Jail and given a bond of $2,500. the juveniles were transported to a juvenile detention center.

The department said more charges are expected in the case.