MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department recently reported about a large amount of drugs being taken off the streets in Decatur.

Authorities say the North Alabama “High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas” (HIDTA) Drug Task Force (NADTF) has conducted several operations in Decatur recently, with assistance from the Decatur Police Department, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit.

One of these operations has led to the discovery of 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine in Decatur, according to police.

29-year-old Jyasiel Devante Hampton of Decatur was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.

Hampton’s bond was set at $500,000.