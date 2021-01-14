Decatur woman with dementia reported missing

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Police Department is looking for 61-year-old Yevonne Langford Gray who is diagnosed with dementia.

Gray was reported missing by family after she was seen leaving her home in Decatur on foot January 13th.

According to her family, Gray is diagnosed with dementia and needs constant supervision.

Anyone with information pertaining to her location is asked to contact Detective Joshua Daniell at the Decatur Police Department by phone at 256-341-4644 or email jdaniell@decatur-al.gov