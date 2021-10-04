Decatur woman killed while trying to rescue dog from traffic

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – The Albertville Police Department released the name of a woman that was killed on Saturday night after she was struck by a vehicle.

31-year-old Christina Nicole Green of Decatur was hit by a truck while she was trying to save a stray dog that was in the road.

Ms. Green was a passenger in a vehicle that was driving north on Highway 431 around 8 p.m. on Saturday when she saw a dog attempting to cross the traffic. The driver of the vehicle stopped when Ms. Green asked to pull over and help get the dog out of the road.

Ms. Green crossed the northbound lane of traffic and the median on foot and when she entered the southbound lane of traffic she was hit by a 2010 Chevrolet pickup truck.

Green was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The accident is still under investigation at this time.