Decatur woman killed in two-vehicle crash

(WHNT) — A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Decatur woman on Friday.

Authorities said Joy Elaine Williford, 61, was killed after her 2003 Toyota Avalon failed to yield to the right of way of a stop sign and was struck by another vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) stated the crash occurred at the intersection of Alabama Highway 20 and Lawrence County Road 400 around 7:19 p.m. on July 2.

There is no further information at this time, as officials continue to investigate the crash.