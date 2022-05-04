DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were arrested after investigators found a large amount of marijuana and cash in Decatur.

On Wednesday, Decatur officials executed a search warrant on 5th Avenue SW in reference to drug and illegal alcohol sales. Upon arrival, investigators say they found drug sales paraphernalia, a large amount of marijuana, and cash.

Two people were arrested in connection to the incident.

Decatur Police charged Lauren Kirkland, 29, of Decatur, with first degree marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, and selling alcohol without a license. She was booked into the Morgan County Jail on a $30,800 bond.

Officials say Montravius Walton, 27, of Decatur, was charged with obstructing governmental operations. He was taken to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $300 bond.