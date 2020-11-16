Decatur woman charged with selling vehicle she didn’t own

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur woman was arrested after police say she sold a car she didn’t own.

On August 19, 2020, the Decatur Police Department received a theft report call from a Louisiana resident. The person reported buying a car from someone in Decatur and later discovered the car was actually owned by Title Max.

Decatur Police took the case and through the investigation, Heather Elaine Partain was identified as the suspect.

Partain was arrested and charged with theft by deception in the first degree on November 11th.

Partain was taken to the Morgan County Jail with a bond set at $5,000.