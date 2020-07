DECATUR, Ala. – A woman is charged with intentionally starting a fire at the Walmart in Decatur.

The Decatur Police Department went to Walmart about a fire on July 22.

The Decatur Fire Marshal determined that the fire was started intentionally, and deemed it arson.

Investigators developed Sarah Faye Polston as a suspect and charged her with frist-degree arson.

Polston was taken to the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bond.