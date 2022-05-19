DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — The Decatur Police Department (DPD) says one woman is facing multiple drug-related charges following a traffic stop on Wednesday.

Officer Wooldridge with DPD’s Operations Division was patrolling the area of 10th Avenue and 7th Street East when he pulled over a vehicle around 8:40 that night for an equipment violation, the department says.

The driver, 47-year-old Theresa Dawn Wilson, was found to be in possession of an unspecified amount of methamphetamine and drug use paraphernalia, according to authorities.

Wilson was taken into custody and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and multiple traffic violations.

She was taken to the Morgan County Jail and booked on a $2,200 bond.