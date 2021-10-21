Decatur woman arrested in connection to several thefts

DECATUR, Ala. – A Decatur woman has been arrested in connection to a string of thefts spread over the course of two months in the city.

Maria Leigh Chatman, 43, of Decatur, was identified by Decatur Police as the suspect.

Multiple reports were filed with the Decatur Police Department between September and October about a woman, later identified as Chatman, that would approach the victims and convince them to help her cash a check drawn from her own account.

The victims would cash the check through their own accounts and give the money to Chatman. The checks were later returned for insufficient funds.

During the investigation, four warrants were issued for Chatman’s arrest for third-degree theft of property. Due to Chatman’s criminal history involving similar crimes, Circuit Judge Steven Brown set her bond at $50,000.

Chatman was arrested on October 20 and booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $50,000 bond.