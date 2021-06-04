Decatur woman arrested for fraudulent use of credit/debit cards

Jakira Swopes, 20, of Decatur, was arrested on Thursday on six counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card. (Decatur Police Department)

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police arrested a woman for fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

Authorities say they responded to the Centers for the Developmentally Disabled in reference to the fraudulent card usage on May 19. Through the course of an investigation, a center employee, Jakira Swopes, 20, of Decatur, was developed as a suspect.

Swopes was arrested on June 4, 2021 and charged with six counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

Swopes was held at the Morgan County Correctional Facility, in lieu of a $6,000 bond.