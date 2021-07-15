Decatur Utilities working on gas service, say traffic will be affected

DECATUR, Ala. – Crews from Decatur Utilities Gas, Water, Wastewater Operations will be working to retire a gas service on Norris Mill Road on Thursday.

They expect traffic to be pretty slow at the intersection of Norris Mill Road and Bird Springs Road Southwest.

Utility crews will be working on the gas line between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Thursday, with flaggers directing traffic.

Decatur Utilities asks for drivers to slow down in the area, and use extreme caution to help keep their workers safe.