Decatur Utilities wastewater superintendent honored with regional award

DECATUR, Ala. – Jordan Young, wastewater operations superintendent at Decatur Utilities (DU), was recognized as the 2020 Young Professional of the Year by the Alabama/Mississippi Section of the American Water Works Association (AWWA).

The award was presented on May 26 with AWWA members present, including AL/MS Board Junior Trustee April Nabors and G/W/WW Operations Manager Jimmy Evans.

“Jordan truly reflects the values and ethics that we adhere to at DU,” said General Manager Ray Hardin. “He and our employees team are dedicated to providing safe, reliable utility service at the lowest possible rate.”

Young has worked with DU for more than eight years, as both a utility engineer and now as operations supervisor. Additionally, he heads up improvements to the system’s sanitary sewer infrastructure.