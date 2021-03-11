Decatur Utilities to resume disconnects for non-payment

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Utilities announced they will resume the disconnection of utility accounts for non-payment beginning the week of March 15.

DU says that customers who have accounts in arrears and are subject to disconnection should call DU’s Customer Service Department at 256-552-1400 Opt. 4 PRIOR TO DISCONNECTION to discuss payment options with a Customer Service Representative.

They say assistance with utility bills is available from Community Action Partnership of North Alabama and applications are available online at www.capna.org.

Assistance may also be available from other community service organizations, according to DU.

The DU lobby is still closed to walk-in traffic at this time but the drive-thru windows are open Monday through Friday, and self-service kiosks are available 24/7.

Customers who need to start, stop or transfer service may do so remotely by calling 256-552-1400 Opt. 4 or by appointment.

DU says they will continue to monitor the current status of the COVID-19 pandemic and upcoming changes to statewide mandates with regard to the timing of reopening the lobby to walk-in traffic.