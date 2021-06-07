Decatur Utilities to install new water main this week

DECATUR, Ala. – Crews from Decatur Utilities Gas, Water, and Wastewater Operations will install a new water main this week, which is expected to cause traffic delays.

The new main will be installed on 4th Avenue SE between Johnson Street and Grant Street SE from Tuesday, June 8 through Wednesday, June 9 from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

According to Decatur Utilities, traffic flow will be diverted along Johnson and Grant streets to 2nd Avenue SE. Motorists are advised to approach the area with caution and be aware of crews, equipment, and traffic control in the area.

