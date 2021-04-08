Decatur Utilities reopening lobby for payments

DECATUR, Ala. – On April 12, Decatur Utilities will reopen its lobby for over the counter payments.

The hours of the DU lobby and drive-thru are Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. DU says customer service will continue to be offered on an appointment-only basis or remotely.

They say customers can schedule individual, in-person customer service appointments by calling 256-552-1400 Opt. 4 or by visiting www.decaturutilities.com and clicking the “Schedule Appointment” button.

According to the release, customers who wish to start, stop or transfer service remotely can also do so by phone at the same number OR by emailing csr@decaturutilities.com.

DU offers remote/No-Contact Payment Options:

Online at www.decaturutilities.com

SmartHub app (Google Play or App Store)

Phone by calling 256-552-1400 Opt. 3

Self-Service Kiosks at the Main Office

Automatic Bank Draft

Mail to PO Box 2232, Decatur, AL 35609-2232

DU drive-thru lanes

Remote/No-Contact Customer Service Options:

Via phone at 256-552-1400 Opt 4

Via Email to csr@decaturutilities.com

“While declines in local COVID-19 cases has allowed these operational changes, DU encourages customers to continue taking advantage of no-contact, remote service and payment options when possible – especially those in high-risk categories and those not yet vaccinated.“ Decatur Utilities