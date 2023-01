DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – Decatur Utilities (DU) will be servicing an area of Indian Hills Road on Thursday.

From 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Jan. 5, crews with Gas, Water and Wastewater Operations will be installing a water service at 5314 SE Indian Hills Road.

During this time traffic will be merged onto one lane of Indian Hills Road.

DU asks that drivers drive slowly and use extreme caution. Please remain aware of crews, equipment and traffic control in the area.