Decatur to host 2021 Target Nationals archery tournament

DECATUR, Ala. – The City of Decatur will host a series of nationally-recognized archery contests from July 7 through 10.

Decatur will see over 600 archers descend on the city for the USA Archery Junior Olympic Archery Development (JOAD) Target Nationals, U.S. Team Trials for the World Archery Youth Championships, and Junior Pan American Games.

The event will be held at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex. and is open to the public.

“It is a tremendous honor for Decatur and Jack Allen Recreation Complex to welcome USA Archery back for JOAD Nationals,” stated Decatur-Morgan County Tourism President and CEO Danielle Gibson. “In 2016, this event brought over 1,000 competitors from 45 states and seven foreign countries to our city. Feedback from event participants indicated that they loved our facility and they also enjoyed visiting area attractions and experiencing the southern hospitality we are known for.”

The JOAD Target Nationals consists of a double 72-arrow qualifying round over two days, team rounds, and head-to-head matches.

Both the JOAD Target Nationals and U.S. Team Trials will allow for archers to shoot for world records at the tournament.