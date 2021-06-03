Decatur to host 2021 Southern Presidents Cup

In this Dec. 8, 2013 photo, a mixture of artificial fibres and natural grass grows on the pitch of the Arena de Sao Paulo, in Sao Paulo, Brazil. At Arsenal’s Highbury Stadium, Edu played on one of football’s finest pitches. Award-winning Arsenal groundsman Paul Burgess became so well-known for his green fingers that he was eventually lured away by Real Madrid. So when Edu returned home to Brazil in 2009 to finish his career, the worn and sorry state of some Brazilian football fields was an eye-opener. Even now, as the World Cup host rushes to ready itself, Edu says pitches in Brazil aren’t on a par with those in Europe, where he played for eight years, at Arsenal and Valencia. (AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop)

DECATUR, Ala. – The City of Decatur will host the 2021 U.S. Youth Soccer Southern Presidents Cup from June 9 to 13, 2021.

The event is expected to attract 144 elite teams from across the southeastern United States. The teams, split by gender from ages 13-19, will compete for the championship and a place in the national tournament held in Des Moines, Iowa in July.

Preliminary play will be held June 9-11, with semifinals on June 12 and finals on June 13. All games will be played at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex and Spirit of America Fields at Point Mallard Park.