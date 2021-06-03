Decatur to host 2021 Southern Presidents Cup

DECATUR, Ala. – The City of Decatur will host the 2021 U.S. Youth Soccer Southern Presidents Cup from June 9 to 13, 2021.
The event is expected to attract 144 elite teams from across the southeastern United States. The teams, split by gender from ages 13-19, will compete for the championship and a place in the national tournament held in Des Moines, Iowa in July.
Preliminary play will be held June 9-11, with semifinals on June 12 and finals on June 13. All games will be played at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex and Spirit of America Fields at Point Mallard Park.