Decatur Target closes early due to social media threat of looting

DECATUR, Ala – A Target in Decatur boarded up its front doors, windows and closed early Sunday night out of an abundance of caution, according to the store’s director.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford said the flier for a peaceful protest was altered to encourage looting at the Decatur Target Sunday at 8 p.m.
Morgan County deputies and Decatur police will be monitoring the situation throughout the night. Our crew did not see any other stores with boarded-up windows in the area.
Earlier in the day, hundreds gathered at the Morgan County Courthouse for a peaceful protest in response to George Floyd’s death.
The decision to close the Decatur store early Sunday night comes as Target is temporarily closing dozens of its stores in the United States as protests continue to erupt across the country.
Stores across Minnesota, California, New York, Illinois, Georgia, Colorado, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Texas have closed their doors. You can get a full list of closures here.