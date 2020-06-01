Decatur Target closes early due to social media threat of looting

DECATUR, Ala – A Target in Decatur boarded up its front doors, windows and closed early Sunday night out of an abundance of caution, according to the store’s director.

Morgan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford said the flier for a peaceful protest was altered to encourage looting at the Decatur Target Sunday at 8 p.m.

Morgan County PIO Mike Swafford tells us that Target made a corporate decision to board up after someone manipulated a flyer from today’s previous peaceful protest and encouraged others to loot tonight at the Target in Decatur. pic.twitter.com/EgxAPL6kqh — Elijah Baker (@elijahbtv) June 1, 2020

Morgan County deputies and Decatur police will be monitoring the situation throughout the night. Our crew did not see any other stores with boarded-up windows in the area.

Earlier in the day, hundreds gathered at the Morgan County Courthouse for a peaceful protest in response to George Floyd’s death.

The decision to close the Decatur store early Sunday night comes as Target is temporarily closing dozens of its stores in the United States as protests continue to erupt across the country.

Stores across Minnesota, California, New York, Illinois, Georgia, Colorado, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Texas have closed their doors. You can get a full list of closures here.

Target in Decatur is getting boarded up. The store director says he shut the store down at 6 because there’s a rumor floating around social media that looting may happen around 8 pm in the area. The director says he wants to be cautious and keep employees safe. @whnt pic.twitter.com/2kl9Mptj5e — Elijah Baker (@elijahbtv) May 31, 2020

Standing in Power, a social injustice group in Decatur, says today’s protest in Decatur was peaceful. But someone took the original flyer, manipulated it, and tried to encourage looting at this Target set for 8, which is the reason why police are on scene right now. @whnt pic.twitter.com/97cB6dDJrM — Elijah Baker (@elijahbtv) June 1, 2020

The parking lot was practically empty when Target first boarded up, but now the lot is filling up with people watching as a line a police car lights flash as a precautionary measure to make sure nothing bad happens. @whnt pic.twitter.com/eNEnCLIC8r — Elijah Baker (@elijahbtv) June 1, 2020