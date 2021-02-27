Decatur starts road resurfacing near Austin Middle School on Monday

DECATUR, Ala. – The City of Decatur has planned a series of road resurfacing projects, and the next is set to start Monday, March 1st.

Reed Contracting and the City of Decatur’s Engineering Department will start resurfacing part of Danville Road, from Modaus Road to Chapel Hill Road. The project will take about a week and a half to complete.

It is set to start Monday morning at 7 am and officials warn that it will most likely impact school and commuter traffic. They ask that drivers take an alternate route if possible.