DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — Days after Austinville Elementary School closed due to a flu and RSV outbreak, school officials say the cases seem to be subsiding.

RSV symptoms resemble a cold but are much more severe than your standard cold symptoms and it typically affects children under 10.

Experts say what’s different about this year’s outbreak is that cases are spiking much earlier than expected.

Now, the deputy superintendent of Decatur City Schools says despite the recent outbreak, things seem to be slowing down just one week later.

“Austinville Elementary, [which] we placed virtually, they have cut their numbers in half,” explained Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield. “We have all of our staff members back except for one classroom teacher who’s still not feeling well. Our student numbers, they’re running around 60 so approximately half of the students [that] were out with the flu or RSV are back with us.”

The school says there were about 28% of the students in the school out at the time of the outbreak. Currently, Satterfield says there averaging about 40 students per school within the district still out.