Decatur school board nears deal to sell Brookhaven property to 3M

DECATUR, Ala. — The Decatur Board of Education has given preliminary approval for a settlement with 3M over the former Brookhaven Middle School property, according to the board’s attorney.

The proposed settlement comes after the system filed a notice of intent to sue 3M in December over high levels of PFAS chemicals found at the site.

Decatur Superintendent Michael Douglas said 3M submitted an agreement to the board and that agreement included language about selling the Brookhaven site to 3M. No terms have been disclosed about a sale price.

Douglas said the agreement is currently with 3M for further review.

Carl Cole, an attorney representing the school board, provided a statement regarding the board’s Friday vote.

“The board and 3M have made significant progress in the resolution of the matter involving the former Brookhaven school,” Cole said. “We have agreed to language from 3M regarding this resolution. And in the near future 3M and Decatur City Schools will issue a joint statement.”

A 3M spokeswoman Monday confirmed the board’s statement.

Federal environmental regulators monitored the Brookhaven property in the 1980s, later deciding it should not be considered for SuperFund cleanup status. State regulators oversaw it in the 90s and released it from regular environmental testing in the early 2000s.

It’s one of three old landfills the City of Decatur asked 3M in July to investigate. The other two are the Old Moulton Road landfill that operated until 1973 and the Deer Springs landfill that shut down in 1981.

3M made the PFAS chemicals for decades at its plant in Decatur. After the request from the City of Decatur, the company identified the three closed landfill sites, with high levels of PFAS chemicals. The chemicals, used in the manufacturing of products like Scotchgard, don’t break down in water over time.

The chemicals have been linked to a number of health conditions. The Environmental Protection Agency says there is evidence that exposure to PFAS chemicals can lead to adverse health outcomes in humans. The EPA says studies have linked PFAS chemicals — PFOA and PFOS — to health problems like some cancers, thyroid issues, and low birth weight.

3M began a preliminary investigation at the Brookhaven site to determine the presence of the chemicals in the soil back in January.

3M said in January it is taking a different approach on PFAS — being more forthcoming about the chemicals.

“We are part of the solution to ensuring communities have confidence in their water. This includes addressing contamination of sites where we produced or disposed of PFAS,” 3M CEO Mike Roman said during a company earnings call in January.

In 2019, 3M paid out $35 million in a lawsuit settlement to the West Morgan-East Lawrence Water Authority over PFAS chemicals in its drinking water. The utility is using the funds to install an advanced water filtration system. CEO Roman announced in January the company had set aside $214 million for litigation costs in the fourth quarter.