Decatur Riverfest resumes after COVID-19 canceled the event last year

DECATUR, Ala. – The pandemic may have forced Decatur’s Riverfest in 2020, but this year the event is back in full force.

The barbecue cook-off and music festival takes place at Ingalls Harbor Friday, August 27, and Saturday, August 28.

Every bit of the proceeds from the event will go to “Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama” (MMNA), a program that helps dozens of children all over the region. Though the pandemic forced them to go virtual with their mentorships, they never stopped their mission.

MMNA CEO Leah Brown said that Riverfest alone makes up about half of their funding. So when COVI-19 canceled the event last year, along with their other major fundraiser, the “Wet Dog Triathalon”, they barely scraped by.

This year, they’ve set a big goal: $35,000 in fundraising.

“Our goal this year is pretty hefty, but we’ve been blessed with some great sponsorships”, said Brown. “It helps that we are so open-air, everybody’s not confined in a space like that and we’re encouraging the people who come out, if you’re not comfortable being around people, wear a mask!”

Riverfest kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. with music and food trucks, with gates closing at 11 p.m.

Saturday everything gets started at 10 a.m., with BBQ cook-off winners announced at 5 p.m. However, the gates for the event will close at 3 p.m., so bear that in mind.

Admission is $10 per person, kids 10 and under get in free.

For more information on the event, click here.