Decatur restaurant permanently closing due to COVID

DECATUR, Ala. – COVID-19 has claimed another victim in the hospitality industry.

Sam’s Sports Grill, at 1208 Beltline Road SW, in Decatur announced Monday, February 1st that they would be permanently closed as of Monday. The Decatur restaurant opened 6 years ago.

The official announcement says, “With the significant effects of COVID-19 on the hospitality industry and this store in particular, the restaurant will close.”

The Sam’s Sports Grill in Florence at 339 Seville Street, will still be open.

The Decatur restaurant’s last night open was Sunday, January 31st.