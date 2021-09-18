Decatur Public Library to present 40th annual quilt show in October

(WHNT) — Decatur Public Library will host its 40th annual quilt show from October 1 to October 30, 2021.

The show will feature hand-crafted and machine-made quilts from local artisans and be on display in the library’s main area for the entire month.

The public is invited to vote for their favorite quilt from October 1 through October 21. Ribbons for first, second, and third places will be given out on Friday, October 22.

The library’s current hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, please call 256-340-5780.