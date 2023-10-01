DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The Decatur Public Library (DPL) is home to much more than just books, and for the month of October, it’s home to a series of quilting events – including its annual quilt show.

The 42nd annual quilt show begins on Monday, October 2 and runs through Oct. 28. It showcases quilts, both new and old, hand-sewn and machine stitched, that were crafted by local artisans.

DPL is inviting the public to come in from Oct. 2 to Oct. 21 and vote on their favorite quilts as part of the ‘Viewer’s Choice’ competition. The results of the public vote will be announced and first, second and third place ribbons will be awarded on Monday, October 23.

In addition to those viewer’s choice ribbons, three special awards will be awarded to the top ‘Pictorial’ quilts, courtesy of the Ridling family in memory of Reta Ridling. “To qualify for the pictorial awards, a quilt must feature figurative or representational pieces depicting a scene or subject, having the look of a photograph or painting,” according to the library’s website.

The quilts will be on display in the main area and the library’s hours are Monday through Thursday 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., Friday, 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., and Saturday 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

If you’re looking to get into quilting, or even just get a refresher, the library is hosting a quilting demo and class on Thursday, October 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Members of the ‘Piecemakers,’ and the Decatur Quilt Lover’s Guild will have a quilting frame and quilt-in-progress set up in the DPL seating area.

“Teens and adults are welcome to stop by during this free event and learn how quilting

is done, try it out if you’ve never done it before, or contribute some stitches if you are

a pro. This program is appropriate for absolute beginners, seasoned experts, and

every skill level in between,” DPL said.

On Saturday, October 21, DPL is hosting a free program in the community room presented by Ryan Blocker from the Alabama Department of Archives and History. The program will examine the changes in quilting and the technology used in quilting from the 18th to 20th centuries, and Blocker will be referencing the collection at ADAH during the discussion.

At the end of the talk, the library says Blocker will discuss best practices for documenting, storing, and preserving your antique (or future antique) quilts. If you have questions about preserving a personal quilt, the library says you should feel free to bring with you!

For more information about the quilt show and these other quilting events, you can visit the DPL website or call (256)340-5780.