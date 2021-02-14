Decatur printing and packaging company adapts during pandemic

DECATUR, Ala. – Tennessee Valley Press has been around for nearly 100 years. The company has done plenty of evolving over the past nine decades, but the pandemic brought with it another shift.

“We are adapting,” said Vice President Drew Johnson. He said before the pandemic, the family-owned business was printing and packaging more than ever. They do business all over the Southeast region of the United States.

“We were up, our sales were over 150%, really taking off, then when March hit, that’s when a lot of people didn’t know what to do,” Johnson said.

They started to experience a dip in business with customers falling on hard times too, so they started brainstorming products that could help businesses during the pandemic.

“We were a little worried at first but we came together as a team and pushed through it to move on to the next thing; new ideas and new things to generate new customers,” he said.

They started making partitions, using a design based on trade show banners they already produced.

“We’ve sold 10 thousand so far and we’re selling still every day,” Johnson said.

They also began printing boxes and labels for hand sanitizer.

“We do the labels and buy the hand sanitizer from a local brewery that actually went from brewing alcoholic beverages to helping the community doing hand sanitizer,” Johnson said.

They have also seen an influx of to-go order menus from restaurants looking to market to more people staying at home. Their printer can produce anywhere from 30-40,000 menus every hour.

“Anything to promote their business, to help reach retail, anyone, come alive and not only survive but thrive in this next year,” he said.

The family-owned business has been around for 93 years. Johnson said this is just another transition the press had to make to stay ahead of the times. He stated now, it’s great to see their work is helping other small businesses adapt too.

“[It] means the world to us to help the community, the small businesses, the people around us. that’s what it takes to grow a city is for people to come together and to work together,” Johnson said.