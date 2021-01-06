Decatur Police: Warrant issued for woman accused of helping shooting suspect escape custody

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police issued a warrant for the arrest of Brittany Samone Orr for helping Mario Kellogg escape custody Tuesday afternoon.
Decatur police initially sent News 19 a picture of a woman they identified as Brittany Samone. The department sent a photo of Brittany Orr around 1:36 PM.
This is the updated image provided by Decatur Police showing Brittany Orr, who is wanted by police.
Decatur Police arrested Mario Kellogg on Tuesday, in connection with a shooting that injured a bystander and a dog. Police took Kellogg to the hospital for preexisting injury, when he escaped.
Police said Mario Kellogg shot a bystander during a personal dispute and a dog was injured as well.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.