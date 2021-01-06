Decatur Police: Warrant issued for woman accused of helping shooting suspect escape custody

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur police issued a warrant for the arrest of Brittany Samone Orr for helping Mario Kellogg escape custody Tuesday afternoon.

Decatur police initially sent News 19 a picture of a woman they identified as Brittany Samone. The department sent a photo of Brittany Orr around 1:36 PM.

This is the updated image provided by Decatur Police showing Brittany Orr, who is wanted by police.

Brittany Orr (Decatur Police)

Decatur Police arrested Mario Kellogg on Tuesday, in connection with a shooting that injured a bystander and a dog. Police took Kellogg to the hospital for preexisting injury, when he escaped.

Police said Mario Kellogg shot a bystander during a personal dispute and a dog was injured as well.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email at smukaddam@decatur-al.gov.

