Decatur Police warn against ‘Devious Licks’ TikTok challenge

DECATUR, Ala. – Students who take part in the newest TikTok challenge could wind up with criminal charges. It’s called the “Devious Licks” challenge, which is slang for theft.

Basically, students record themselves stealing or damaging school property to get views and likes on the video app TikTok. Of course, engaging in vandalism and theft can result in serious charges.

Irene Cardenas-Martinez with the Decatur Police Department is warning the community about the destructive challenge.

“Our school resource officers are aware of the challenge and they’re being extra vigilant, trying to look out for any suspicious activity,” she said. “We really want to discourage the students from taking part in this challenge.”

Already, criminal acts have been reported in school systems across North Alabama. The Decatur City School System says students caught participating will be disciplined and they could face charges as well.