Decatur Police searching for wanted man

News

by: News 19

Posted: / Updated:

Decatur Police are searching for Elbert Junior Anderson. (Decatur Police Department)

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police are requesting the public’s help in locating Elbert Junior Anderson, 31, of Decatur.

Authorities say Anderson, is wanted on multiple warrants, including two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs, illegal possession of a firearm, five counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana in the second degree.

Anyone with information related to Anderson’s whereabouts is advised to contact investigator Will Halbrooks at 256-341-4664 or whalbrooks@decatur-al.gov.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News