Decatur Police searching for wanted man

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police are requesting the public’s help in locating Elbert Junior Anderson, 31, of Decatur.

Authorities say Anderson, is wanted on multiple warrants, including two counts of trafficking in illegal drugs, illegal possession of a firearm, five counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia and marijuana in the second degree.

Anyone with information related to Anderson’s whereabouts is advised to contact investigator Will Halbrooks at 256-341-4664 or whalbrooks@decatur-al.gov.