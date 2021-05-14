Decatur Police searching for suspect in shooting; one man in custody

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Police have one man in custody and are searching for another man connected with a shooting death from May 9, 2021.

Decatur Police responded to a call about an unresponsive man in the parking lot at 1220 2nd Avenue Southwest in Decatur. The man was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Mashaud Tyleiek Lewis, 21, from Decatur is currently in custody and charged with Capital Murder in the death of Chester Lee Jordan of Decatur.

According to Decatur Police, they have an outstanding warrant for 27-year-old Antone Lamar Yarbrough’s arrest for Capital Murder.

Antone Lamar Yarbrough

The investigation is still ongoing.

Those with information about Yarbrough’s location are asked to call Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or email SMukaddam@decatur-al.gov.